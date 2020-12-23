Weekly COVID Update

In our 37th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw a decrease in recent cases, but an increase in total number of cases. There were no new COVID related deaths reported.

According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 919 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 949 cases. Recent cases decreased from 478 to 408.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 734 total cases to 759 cases; recent cases fell by two, from 378 to 328. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 132 to 136 this week; and a decrease in new cases from 71 cases to 61. The 48370 ZIP saw a decrease in recent cases from 29 to 19; total cases up from 53 to 54.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Dec. 20.

48367 — 61 new cases in the last 30 days; 136 total, two deaths.

48370 — 19 new cases in the last 30 days; 54 total, two deaths.

48371 — 328 new cases in the last 30 days; 759 total, eight deaths.