Weekly COVID Update

In our 38th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw decreases in recent cases, an increase in total cases, while COVID related deaths remained the same.

According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 949 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 979 cases. Recent cases decreased from 408 to 278. Total deaths remained at 12.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 759 total cases to 800 cases; recent cases fell from 328 to 233. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 136 to 138 this week; and a decrease in new cases from 61 cases to 30. The 48370 ZIP saw a decrease in recent cases from 19 to 15; total cases up from 54 to 59.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

48367 — 30 new cases in the last 30 days; 138 total, two deaths.

48370 — 15 new cases in the last 30 days; 59 total, two deaths.

48371 — 233 new cases in the last 30 days; 800 total, eight deaths.