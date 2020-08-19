Weekly COVID Update

The Oxford area saw an increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases, according to numbers provided by Oakland County. Last week we reported there were a total of 134 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, the number increased to 145.

Locally, the 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 102 total cases to 120 cases. The 48367 saw an increase of three total cases to 19. The 48370 ZIP stayed the same, six total cases. The number of COVID deaths remains the same since we reported on July 13, at five.

Based on numbers provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website, here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Aug. 17 — our 19th week of reporting.

48367 — five new cases in the last 30 days; 19 total, one death.

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; six total, one death.

48371 — 34 new cases in the last 30 days; 120 total, three deaths.