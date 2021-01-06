Weekly COVID Update

In our 39th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area breached the 1,000 mark in total cases.

According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 997 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,051 cases. Recent cases decreased from 278 to 256. Deaths stayed at 12 reported. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 800 total cases to 843 cases; recent cases fell from 233 to 213. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 133 to 141 this week; and a decrease in new cases from 34 cases to 24. The 48370 ZIP recent cases went from 18 to 19; total cases went from 59 to 67.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Jan. 4.

48367 — 24 new cases in the last 30 days; 141 total, two deaths.

48370 — 19 new cases in the last 30 days; 67 total, two deaths.

48371 — 213 new cases in the last 30 days; 843 total, eight deaths.