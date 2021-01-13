Weekly COVID Update

In our 40th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area continued to see an increase in total cases.

According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last week we reported there were a total of 1,051 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,110 cases. Recent cases decreased from 256 to 211. Deaths stayed at 12 reported. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 843 total cases to 891 cases; recent cases fell from 213 to 173. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 141 to 150 this week; and a decrease in new cases from 24 cases to 21. The 48370 ZIP recent cases went from 19 to 17; total cases went from 67 to 69.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Jan. 10.

48367 — 21 new cases in the last 30 days; 11501 total, two deaths.

48370 — 17 new cases in the last 30 days; 69 total, two deaths.

48371 — 173 new cases in the last 30 days; 891 total, eight deaths.