Weekly COVID Update

In our 41st week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw a decrease in “recent” cases and an increase in total cases. “Recent” cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days and is updated by Oakland County Monday through Saturday.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,110 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,126 cases. Recent cases decreased from 211 to 184. Deaths stayed at 12 reported. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 891 total cases to 908 cases; recent cases fell from 173 to 152. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 150 to 152 this week; and a decrease in new cases from 21 cases to 20. The 48370 ZIP recent cases went from 17 to 12; total cases went from 69 to 66.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Jan. 18.

48367 — 20 new cases in the last 30 days; 152 total, two deaths.

48370 — 12 new cases in the last 30 days; 66 total, two deaths.

48371 — 152 new cases in the last 30 days; 908 total, eight deaths.