Weekly COVID Update

In our 42nd week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw increases in “recent” and total cases. “Recent” cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days and is updated by Oakland County Monday through Saturday.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,126 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,198 cases. Recent cases increased from 184 to 214. Deaths stayed at 12 reported. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 908 total cases to 967 cases; recent cases up from 152 to 178. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 152 to 161 this week; new cases up from 20 cases to 230. The 48370 ZIP recent cases went from 12 to 13; total cases went from 66 to 70.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Jan. 25.

48367 — 23 new cases in the last 30 days; 161 total, two deaths.

48370 — 13 new cases in the last 30 days; 70 total, two deaths.

48371 — 178 new cases in the last 30 days; 967 total, eight deaths.