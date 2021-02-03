Weekly COVID Update

In our 43nd week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw increases in “recent” and total cases. “Recent” cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days and is updated by Oakland County Monday through Saturday.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,198 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,242 cases. Recent cases increased from 214 to 221. Deaths stayed at 12 reported. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 967 total cases to 1,006 cases; recent cases up from 178 to 221. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 161 to 166 this week; new cases up from 23 cases to 26. The 48370 ZIP recent cases dropped from 13 to 7; total cases stayed at 70.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Feb. 1.

48367 — 26 new cases in the last 30 days; 166 total, two deaths.

48370 — 7 new cases in the last 30 days; 70 total, two deaths.

48371 — 188 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,006 total, eight deaths.