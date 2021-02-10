Weekly COVID Update

In our 44th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw a decrease in “recent” cases but an increase in total cases. “Recent” cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days and is updated by Oakland County Monday through Saturday.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,242 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,274 cases. Recent cases increased from 221 to 197. Deaths stayed at 12 reported. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,006 total cases to 1,037 cases; recent cases down from 188 to 173. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 166 to 167 this week; new cases down from 26 cases to 21. The 48370 ZIP recent cases dropped from 7 to 3; total cases stayed at 70.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Feb. 7.

48367 — 21 new cases in the last 30 days; 167 total, two deaths.

48370 — 3 new cases in the last 30 days; 70 total, two deaths.

48371 — 173 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,037 total, eight deaths.