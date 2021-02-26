Weekly COVID Update

In our 46th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in total cases, over last week.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,297 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,322 cases. Recent cases decreased. Recent cases — “cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days” — dropped from 152 to 136. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,055 total cases to 1,079 cases; recent cases down from 134 to 120. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 171 to 172 this week; new cases down from 15 cases to 14. The 48370 ZIP recent cases dropped one to 2; total cases increased one to 72.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Feb. 22.

48367 — 14 new cases in the last 30 days; 172 total, two deaths.

48370 — 2 new cases in the last 30 days; 71 total, two deaths.

48371 — 120 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,079 total, 10 deaths.