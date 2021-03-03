Weekly COVID Update

In our 47th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in total cases over last week.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,322 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,364 cases. Recent cases decreased. Recent cases — “cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days” — dropped from 136 to 135. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,079 total cases to 1,117 cases; recent cases up from 120 to 122. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 172 to 175 this week; new cases down from 14 cases to 11. The 48370 ZIP recent cases stayed the same at 2; total cases increased one to 72.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 1.

48367 — 11 new cases in the last 30 days; 175 total, two deaths.

48370 — 2 new cases in the last 30 days; 72 total, two deaths.

48371 — 122 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,117 total, 10 deaths.