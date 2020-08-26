Weekly COVID Update

The Oxford area saw an increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases, according to numbers provided by Oakland County. Last week we reported there were a total of 145 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, the number increased to 158.

Locally, the 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 120 total cases to 131 cases. The 48367 saw an increase of one total cases to 20. The 48370 ZIP increased from six to seven total cases. The number of COVID deaths remains the same since we reported on July 13, at five.

This is our 20th week of reporting COVID-19 numbers.

Based on numbers provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website, here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Aug. 24.

48367 — six new cases in the last 30 days; 20 total, one death.

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; seven total, one death.

48371 — 41 new cases in the last 30 days; 131 total, three deaths.