Weekly COVID Update

In our 49th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in total cases, over last week, including one new death.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,390 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,445 cases. Recent cases decreased. Recent cases — “cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days” — increased from 118 to 150. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,1407 total cases to 1,188 cases; recent cases up from 104 to 134. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 178 to 183 this week; new cases up from 12 cases to 13. The 48370 ZIP recent and total cases increased; deaths stayed the same (see below).

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 8.

48367 — 13 new cases in the last 30 days; 183 total, two deaths.

48370 — 3 new cases in the last 30 days; 74 total, two deaths.

48371 — 134 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,188 total, 11 deaths.