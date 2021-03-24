Weekly COVID Update

In our 50th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in recent and total cases, over last week.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,445 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,552 cases. Recent cases — “cases are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days” — increased from 150 to 241. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,188 total cases to 1,274 cases; recent cases up from 134 to 205. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 183 to 198 this week; new cases up from 13 cases to 27. The 48370 ZIP recent and total cases increased; deaths in all ZIPa stayed the same (see below).

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 22.

48367 — 27 new cases in the last 30 days; 198 total, two deaths.

48370 — 9 new cases in the last 30 days; 80 total, two deaths.

48371 — 205 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,274 total, 11 deaths.