Weekly COVID Update

In our 51st week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in recent and total cases, over last week.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,552 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford; this week, 1,674 cases. Recent cases — “ . . . are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days” — increased from 241 to 319. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,274 total cases to 1,368 cases; recent cases up from 205 to 258. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 198 to 220 this week; new cases up from 27 cases to 46. The 48370 ZIP recent and total cases increased; deaths in all ZIPs stayed the same (see below).

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 29.

48367 — 46 new cases in the last 30 days; 220 total, two deaths.

48370 — 15 new cases in the last 30 days; 86 total, two deaths.

48371 — 258 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,368 total, 11 deaths.