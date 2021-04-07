Weekly COVID Update

One year ago, 52 weeks ago, we started reporting local COVID numbers for our area. The numbers come from Oakland County. In that first week there were a total of 47 cases in our area. This week we report there are 1,798 total cases.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,674 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 319 to 421. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,368 total cases to 1,462 cases; recent cases up from 258 to 332. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 220 to 239 this week; new cases up from 46 cases to 64. The 48370 ZIP recent cases increased from 15 to 25. Total cases are up from 86 last week to 97 this week; deaths in all ZIPs stayed the same (see below).

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 29.

48367 — 64 new cases in the last 30 days; 239 total, two deaths.

48370 — 25 new cases in the last 30 days; 97 total, two deaths.

48371 –332 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,462 total, 11 deaths.