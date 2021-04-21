Weekly COVID Update

In our 54th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area again saw an increase in total and new cases, over last week.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 1,970 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,177. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 549 to 662. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,609 total cases to 1,771 cases; recent cases up from 439 to 528. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 256 to 291 this week; new cases up from 75 cases to 97. The 48370 ZIP recent cases increased from 35 to 37. Total cases are up from 108 last week to 115 this week; deaths in all ZIPs stayed the same (see below).

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, April 19.

48367 — 97 new cases in the last 30 days; 291 total, two deaths.

48370 — 37 new cases in the last 30 days; 115 total, two deaths.

48371 — 528 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,771 total, 11 deaths.