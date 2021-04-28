Weekly COVID Update

In our 55th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area again saw an increase in total and new cases over last week.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,177 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,351. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 662 to 683. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,771 total cases to 1,905 cases; recent cases up from 528 to 544. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 291 to 321 this week; new cases up from 97 cases to 101. The 48370 ZIP recent cases increased from 37 to 38. Total cases are up from 115 last week to 125 this week; our area saw the first COVID reported death since our March 17 edition.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, April 26.

48367 — 101 new cases in the last 30 days; 321 total, two deaths.

48370 — 38 new cases in the last 30 days; 125 total, two deaths.

48371 — 544 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,905 total, 12 deaths.