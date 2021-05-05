Weekly COVID Update

In our 56th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area again saw an increase in total cases. However new cases, over last week, dropped.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,351 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,458. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 683 to 668. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 1,905 total cases to 1,992 cases; recent cases down from 544 to 533. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 321 to 335 this week; new cases down from 101 cases to 100. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from 38 to 35. Total cases are up from 125 last week to 131 this week; COVID deaths remained the same at 16.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, May 3.

48367 — 100 new cases in the last 30 days; 335 total, two deaths.

48370 — 35 new cases in the last 30 days; 131 total, two deaths.

48371 — 533 new cases in the last 30 days; 1,992 total, 12 deaths.