Weekly COVID Update

Continuing a two-week trend, this week, our 59th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area again saw decreases in recent cases and a small up-tick in total cases.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,654 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,678. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 435 to 280. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 2,159 total cases to 2,176 cases; recent cases down from 354 to 233. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 356 to 360 this week; new cases down from 61 cases to 34. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from 20 to 13. Total cases are up from 139 last week to 142 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 29.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, May 24.

48367 — 34 new cases in the last 30 days; 360 total, seven deaths.

48370 — 13 new cases in the last 30 days; 142 total, two deaths.

48371 — 233 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,176 total, 20 deaths.