Weekly COVID Update

This is our 61st week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area again saw decreases in recent cases and a small up-tick in total cases.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,695 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,722. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 182 to 124 — the lowest we have reported since the beginning of November 2020. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 2,192 total cases to 2,218 cases; recent cases down from 157 to 107. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 361 to 363 this week; new cases down from 18 cases to 12. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from 7 to 5. Total cases stayed the same as last week, 142. COVID deaths for the total area increased by two deaths in Oxord, now 29.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, June 6.

48367 — 12 new cases in the last 30 days; 363 total, seven deaths.

48370 — five new cases in the last 30 days; 142 total, two deaths.

48371 — 107 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,218 total, 22 deaths.