Weekly COVID Update

This is our 62nd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area again saw decreases in recent cases, a small up-tick in total cases and three addition COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,722 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,739. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 124 to 79 — the lowest we have reported since the last week of October 2020. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 2,218 total cases to 2,224 cases; recent cases down from 107 to 68. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 363 to 365 this week; new cases down from 12 cases to eight. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from five to three. Total cases stayed the same as last week, 142. COVID deaths for the total area increased by three deaths, now 34.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, June 13.

48367 — eight new cases in the last 30 days; 365 total, 10 deaths.

48370 — three new cases in the last 30 days; 142 total, two deaths.

48371 — 68 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,224 total, 22 deaths.