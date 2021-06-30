Weekly COVID Update

This is our 64th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area again saw decreases in recent cases, a small up-tick in total cases and no addition COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,732 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,733. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 44 to 25 — the lowest we have reported since we started reporting these numbers on April 15, 2020. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw an increases in total cases from last week to this — 2,224 cases to 2,225; recent cases down from 37 to 22. The 48367 zip total cases stayed at 366 this week; new cases down from six to three cases. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from one to zero. Total cases stayed the same as last week, 142. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 34.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, June 28.

48367 — three new cases in the last 30 days; 366 total, 10 deaths.

48370 — zero new cases in the last 30 days; 142 total, two deaths.

48371 — 22 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,225 total, 22 deaths.

— Don Rush