Weekly COVID Update

This is our 65th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area again saw decreases in recent cases, a small up-tick in total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,733 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,735. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 25 to 16 — the lowest we have reported since we started reporting these numbers on April 15, 2020. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw increases in total cases from last week to this — 2,225 cases to 2,226; recent cases down from 22 to 12. The 48367 zip total cases stayed at 366 this week; new cases stayed at three cases. The 48370 ZIP recent cases increased from zero to one. Total cases increased by one to 143. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 34.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, July 5.

48367 — three new cases in the last 30 days; 366 total, 10 deaths.

48370 — one new case in the last 30 days; 143 total, two deaths.

48371 — 12 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,226 total, 22 deaths.