Weekly COVID Update

This is our 68th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,741 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,749. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 7 to 18. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 370 cases to 371; recent cases stayed at five. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 143 this week; new cases stayed at one case. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from one to 12. Total cases went up from 2,228 last week to 2,235 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 35.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, July 26.

48367 — five new case in the last 30 days; 371 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — one new case in the last 30 days; 143 total, two deaths.

48371 — 12 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,235 total, 22 deaths.