Weekly COVID Update

This is our 71st week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,790 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,826. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 52 to 87. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 374 cases to 377; recent cases increased from seven to nine. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 148 last week, to 151 this week; new cases up five, to eight cases. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 40 to 70. Total cases went up from 2,268 last week to 2,298 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 35.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, August 16.

48367 — nine new case in the last 30 days; 377 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — eight new case in the last 30 days; 151 total, two deaths.

48371 — 70 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,298 total, 22 deaths.