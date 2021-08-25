Weekly COVID Update

This is our 72nd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,826 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,843. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 87 to 96. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 377 cases to 379; recent cases decreased from nine to seven. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 151 last week, to 152 this week; new cases stayed at eight. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 70 to 81. Total cases went up from 2,298 last week to 2,312 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 35.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, August 23.

48367 — seven new case in the last 30 days; 379 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — eight new case in the last 30 days; 152 total, two deaths.

48371 — 81 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,312 total, 22 deaths.