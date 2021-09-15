Weekly COVID Update

This is our 75th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,925 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,974. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 141 to 161. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 385 cases to 391; recent cases increased from 12 to 15. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 157 last week, to 160 this week; new cases stayed 10. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 119 to 136. Total cases went up from 2,383 last week to 2,423 this week. COVID deaths for the total area increased by two, to 38.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Sept.13.

48367 — 15 new case in the last 30 days; 391 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 10 new case in the last 30 days; 160 total, two deaths.

48371 — 136 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,423 total, 25 deaths.

— Don Rush