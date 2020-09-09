Weekly COVID Update

The Oxford area saw an increase of four in the total number of COVID-19 cases, according to numbers provided by Oakland County. Last week we reported there were a total of 175 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 179.

Locally, the 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 141 total cases to 145 cases. The 48367 and 48370 stayed the same in total cases — 27 and seven respectively.

This is our 22nd week of reporting COVID numbers provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Sept. 7.

48367 — 11 new cases in the last 30 days; 27 total, one death.

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; seven total, one death.

48371 — 49 new cases in the last 30 days; 145 total, three deaths.