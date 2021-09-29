Weekly COVID Update

This is our 77th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 3,013 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,054. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 171 to 183. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 393 cases to 398; recent cases increased from 15 to 17. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 163 last week, to 164 this week; new cases decreased from 11 to 10. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 145 to 156. Total cases went up from 2,457 last week to 2,492 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 38.

Oxford Community Schools district was reported to have 67 cases.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, September 27.

