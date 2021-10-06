Weekly COVID Update

This is our 78th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 3,054 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,146. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 183 to 232. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 398 cases to 416; recent cases increased from 17 to 32. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 164 last week, to 169 this week; new cases increased from 10 to 12. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 156 to 188. Total cases went up from 2,492 last week to 2,561 this week. COVID deaths for the total area increased by one to 39.

Oxford Community Schools district was reported to have 88 cases.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, October 4.

48367 — 32 new cases in the last 30 days; 416 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 12 new cases in the last 30 days; 169 total, three deaths.

48371 — 188 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,561 total, 25 deaths.