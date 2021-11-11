Weekly COVID Update

This is our 83rd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a decrease in recent cases, and an increase in total cases. COVID-related deaths increased by one to 41.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 3,470 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,553. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 353 to 351. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 446 cases to 462; recent cases up from 32 to 44 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 193 last week, to 194 this week; new cases decreased from 25 to 21. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 296 to 286. Total cases went up from 2,831 last week to 2,897 this week. Deaths from COVID in the area stayed at 41.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Nov. 7.

48367 — 44 new cases in the last 30 days; 462 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 21 new cases in the last 30 days; 194 total, three deaths.

48371 — 286 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,897 total, 27 deaths.