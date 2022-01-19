Weekly COVID Update

This is our 93rd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw increases in recent cases and total cases; the number of COVID-related deaths remained the same, 46.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 4,991 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 5,282. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 705 to 867. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 655 cases to 690; recent cases up from 89 to 114 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 253 last week, to 268 this week; new cases increased from 23 to 34. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increased from 593 to 719. Total cases went up from 4,083 last week to 4,324 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Jan. 17.

48367 — 114 new cases in the last 30 days; 690 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 34 new cases in the last 30 days; 268 total, three deaths.

48371 — 719 new cases in the last 30 days; 4,324 total, 30 deaths.