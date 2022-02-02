Weekly COVID Update

This is our 95th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw increases in recent cases, total cases and the number of COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 5,623 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 5,910. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 1,119 to 1,286. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 729 cases to 776; recent cases up from 141 to 170 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 286 last week, to 303 this week; new cases increased from 52 to 64. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increased from 926 to 1,052. Total cases went up from 4,608 last week to 4,831 this week. The area’s increase in COVID related deaths was in the 48371 ZIP, which increased by one to 31 deaths.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Jan. 31.

48367 — 170 new cases in the last 30 days; 776 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 64 new cases in the last 30 days; 303 total, three deaths.

48371 — 1,052 new cases in the last 30 days; 4,831 total, 31 deaths.