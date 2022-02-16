Weekly COVID Update

This is our 97th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a decrease in recent cases and an increase in total cases. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by two, to 49

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,038 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,087. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 1,177 to 910. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 798 cases to 802; recent cases down from 165 to 128 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 307 last week, to 309 this week; new cases decreased from 62 to 47. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 950 to 735. Total cases went up from 4,933 last week to 4,976 this week. The number of COVID-reated deaths increased from 31 to 33.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Feb. 14.

48367 — 128 new cases in the last 30 days; 802 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 47 new cases in the last 30 days; 309 total, three deaths.

48371 — 725 new cases in the last 30 days; 4,976 total, 33 deaths.