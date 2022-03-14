Weekly COVID Update

This is our 100th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a signifcant decrease in recent cases and only a slight increase in total cases. COVID-related deaths increased by one.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,151 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,157. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 328 to 128. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases remaing the same from last week to this, 809; recent cases down from 48 to 15 cases. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 310 this week; new cases decreased from 11 to 3. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 269 to 110. Total cases went up from 5,032 last week to 5,038 this week. The additional COVID-19 related death was in the 48371 ZIP.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, March 6.

48367 — 15 new cases in the last 30 days; 809 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — three new cases in the last 30 days; 310 total, three deaths.

48371 — 110 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,038 total, 45 deaths.