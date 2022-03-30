Weekly COVID Update

This is our 103rd week of reporting local COVID numbers. This week our area continued to see decreases in recent cases and only a slight increase in total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed at 62.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,178 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,184. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 69 to 46. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases remaing the same from last week to this, 809; recent cases down from four to two cases. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 310 this week; new cases decreased from one to zero. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 64 to 44. Total cases went up from 5,059 last week to 5,065 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 28.

48367 — two new cases in the last 30 days; 809 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — zero new cases in the last 30 days; 310 total, three deaths.

48371 — 44 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,065 total, 45 deaths.