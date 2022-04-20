Weekly COVID Update

This is our 106th week of reporting local COVID numbers. This week our area continued slight increases in recent cases and total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed at 63.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,215 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,230. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 50 to 63 cases. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases increase from 812 last week to 815; recent cases up from four to seven. The 48370 zip total cases increased by one to 312; new cases increased by one to two. The 48371 ZIP recent cases dropped by one to 44. Total cases went up from 5,092 last week to 5,103 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, April 18.

48367 — seven new cases in the last 30 days; 815 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — two new case in the last 30 days; 311 total, three deaths.

48371 — 44 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,103 total, 46 deaths.