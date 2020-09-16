Weekly COVID Update

The Oxford area saw an increase of nine in the total number of COVID-19 cases, but a decline in recent cases, according to numbers provided by Oakland County. Last week we reported there were a total of 179 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 188. Recent cases dropped from 61 to 50.

Locally, the 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 144 total cases to 150 cases. The 48367 and 48370 each saw an increase in total cases — up three and one respectively.

This is our 23nd week of reporting COVID-19 numbers provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Sept. 14.

48367 — 12 new cases in the last 30 days; 30 total, one death.

48370 — two new cases in the last 30 days; eight total, one death.

48371 — 36 new cases in the last 30 days; 150 total, three deaths.