Weekly COVID Update #60

This is our 60th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area again saw decreases in recent cases and a small up-tick in total cases.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,678 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,695. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” dropped from 280 to 182. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48371 ZIP saw the bulk of increases in a week, from 2,176 total cases to 2,192 cases; recent cases down from 233 to 157. The 48367 saw an increase in total cases from 360 to 361 this week; new cases down from 34 cases to 18. The 48370 ZIP recent cases decreased from 20 to 13. Total cases stayed the same as last week, 142. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 29.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, May 31.

48367 — 18 new cases in the last 30 days; 361 total, seven deaths.

48370 — 7 new cases in the last 30 days; 142 total, two deaths.

48371 — 157 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,192 total, 20 deaths.