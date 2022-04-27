Weekly COVID Update

This is our 107th week of reporting local COVID numbers. This week our area saw continued slight increases in recent cases and total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed at 63.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,230 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,254. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 63 to 74 cases. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases stay at 815; recent cases stayed at seven. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 312; new cases stayed at two. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increase from 44 to 65. Total cases went up from 5,103 last week to 5,127 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, April 25.

48367 — seven new cases in the last 30 days; 815 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — two new case in the last 30 days; 312 total, three deaths.

48371 — 65 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,127 total, 46 deaths.

— Don Rush