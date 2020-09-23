Weekly COVID Update

In our 24th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw a decrease in recent cases, but an uptick in total cases and deaths. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last we reported there were a total of 188 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 191. Recent cases dropped from 50 to 37. The number of deaths for our area increased from five to six.

The 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 150 total cases to 155 cases. The 48367 and 48370 each saw a decrease in total cases — down one case each.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Sept. 21.

48367 — nine new cases in the last 30 days; 29 total, one death.

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; seven total, one death.

48371 — 27 new cases in the last 30 days; 155 total, four deaths.