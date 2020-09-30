Weekly COVID Update

In our 25th week of reporting local COVID numbers, for the second week in a row our area saw a decrease in recent cases, but an uptick in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last we reported there were a total of 191 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 203. Recent cases dropped from 37 to 30. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six.

The 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 155 total cases to 165 cases. The 48367 and 48370 each saw a decrease in recent cases — down nine to three and one to zero, respectively.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Sept. 21.

48367 — three new cases in the last 30 days; 31 total, one death.

48370 — zero new cases in the last 30 days; seven total, one death.

48371 — 27 new cases in the last 30 days; 165 total, four deaths.