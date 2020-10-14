Weekly COVID Update

In our 27th week of reporting local COVID numbers, our area saw an increase in recent cases, and also an uptick in total cases. According to numbers provided by Oakland County, last we reported there were a total of 214 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 230. Recent cases increased from 33 to 47. The number of deaths for our area stayed at six.

The 48371 ZIP saw the largest increase in a week, from 173 total cases to 188 cases; and in recent cases rising from 27 last week to 40 this week. The 48367 saw no increases in recent or total cases. The 48370 ZIP saw an increase of one, to two recent cases and in total cases, now at nine.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Oct. 12.

48367 — five new cases in the last 30 days; 33 total, one death.

48370 — one new case in the last 30 days; nine total, one death.

48371 — 40 new cases in the last 30 days; 188 total, four deaths.