Weekly COVID Update

Based on numbers provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website, here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Aug. 9 — our 18th week of reporting.

48367 — four new cases in the last 30 days; 16 total, one death. (no change)

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; 6 total, one death. (no change)

48371 — 19 new cases in the last 30 days; 102 total, three deaths. (7 new cases)