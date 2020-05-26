Weekly Leader COVID-19 update

For the second week in a row, we are sad to report another community resident lost their life due to COVID-19, this according to Oakland County’s COVID by ZIP website. This is the fifth such death in our ZIP code areas of 48367, 48370 and 48371 since The Leader started its Monday morning tallies, on April 13. The latest death was in the Oxford (48371) ZIP area, the community’s third. There are 71 total cases in this ZIP area, up two from last week.The other two deaths occurred in the 48370 ZIP (west Addison Township). This ZIP area has had a total of six COVID cases since our report of April 27. The 48367 ZIP area no increase of COVID cases since last week — 10 cases.

By ZIP here is the break down:

48367 — 10 total cases, zero deaths (total population, 4,613)

48370 — six total cases, two deaths (total population, 1,940)

48371 — 71 total cases, three deaths (total population, 24,399)

Oakland County’s COVID-19 webpage has this prefix, “This data is not a complete picture of community exposure since it only reflects actual test results. Testing capacity has been limited to date. All parts of the county should strictly adhere to Stay at Home Order and practice all safety guidance when needing to visit an essential business. This map will be updated in the evening as data is received.”

To check the numbers for yourself, here is the web address: www.oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html