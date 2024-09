(Above) Developmental Kindergarten teacher Kelsey D’Andreta talks with James F. while he’s coloring a picture on his first day at Clear Lake Elementary.

(Left) New Wildcat Ryanne Haney shows off her ‘First Day of School’ picture in Developmental Kindergarten at Clear Lake Elementary on Thursday. Oxford students districtwide returned to school on Aug. 22.

Photos by C.J. Carnacchio/Oxford Twp.