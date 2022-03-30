Welcome to spring?

Just when you thought it was spring Mother Nature and Old Man Winter had other plans. When we woke up Saturday morning we were greeted with about an inch of snow. As of press time, today (Wednesday) our area is expected to get sleet and freezing rain. Weather.Gov says tomorrow’s high will be 55 degrees with a low of 30; Friday, high of 40, low of 26; Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-to-high 40s. This picture was taken Saturday morning on Coats Road, south of Oakwood. Photo by D. Rush