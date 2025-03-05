Wendi’s Word: From icy Michigan to sunny California

We made the escape and ventured to sunny California before the end of February.

For six-year-old Oliver it was a lot of firsts on this vacation which started with getting up early on a Wednesday morning and heading to the Detroit Metro Airport.

For his first flight he did well, from going through TSA security check to walking the long walk of the terminal to get to the last gate for our Delta flight to being on the plane for more than four hours.

He did take a lot of bathroom breaks, as much as a bored six-year-old would. But he did well.

Jonathan found something to watch on the in-flight entertainment provided and was fine the entire time.

Then, we landed and we were greeted with bright yellow light of sunshine, warm temperatures and palm trees. I do look forward to the palm trees.

We packed the vacation with a lot of adventure including going to both Disney parks – Disneyland and California Adventure, Legoland California, going to La Jolla to see the sea lions, going to Oceanside for beaches and going to the desert area to visit some dinosaurs and visit family.

I will be honest – my right calf muscle has felt the vacation since the day before we flew back home.

For the first day, we went to Disneyland. As soon as we entered the park, Jonathan spotted Mickey Mouse and Goofy and was excited to take photos with them. Oliver not so much. Then, off to City Hall on Main Street for buttons – celebrating California sunshine as well as Oliver’s first vist.

With the It’s a Small World ride closed for rebursement, we went to Tomorrowland to start out the adventure. My aunt and cousin are Disney pros – they go to Small World first. Oliver chose Astro Orbitor for his first ride. Then, off to the rest of the rides in that part of the park.

After meeting up with my aunt, we headed to Peter Pan’s Flight – it’s a must every trip. It’s my namesake.

After going on all the other rides, Oliver likes his rides to be fast – he loved Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Radiator Springs Racers in California Adventure. He had big smiles during both rides and wanted to go again – before finding out the wait time.

The boys enjoyed Legoland as well but for different reasons. There were more photo opportunities they enjoyed. They also enjoyed the playground sprinkled throughout the park and spots to build things out of Legos.

Being in California, it was a chance for all of us, especially me, to visit with my aunts and my cousins. It’s definitely a good reason to head west.

It was a good trip. Now we are just getting back into the daily routine.And, eventually I will have to narrow down 1,259 photos when it’s time to scrapbook. Hmmmm….

It’s officially a new month and one of my favorites as it’s March is Reading Month.

The boys’ elementary school is doing a special project – an all-school book club called One School, One Book. Every family received a copy of The Chocolate Touch by Patrick Skene Catling on the last day of February and received a reading schedule calendar, beginning with the first chapter on Monday, March 3.

Celebrate the month – visit an independent bookstore, visit the Clarkston Independence District Library for events or see what’s new in fiction and nonfiction. Then, share with us what you found.