What do Eskimos and Oxford have in common?

IGLOOS!

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Igloos and patio heaters are popping up all over downtown. Many were paid for by federal CARES Act funds to help qualifying small businesses expand their capacity by adding weatherized, temporary outdoor facilities.

On behalf of the restaurants in Oxford, the Downtown Development Authority applied for the weatherization grant through Oakland County and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The DDA was awarded $33,000 worth of equipment: one igloo, three greenhouses, four electrostatic sanitizing sprayers with 50 gallons of botanical disinfect solution, and 50 propane heaters with refills.

To determine how to fairly distribute the equipment, the DDA Design Committee met with DDA Chair Nicole Ellsworth, Oxford Fire Chief Pete Scholz (who is also a DDA board member), and the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Amy Desotell.

Design Committee Chair Bryan Cloutier said they reviewed the process to comply with all legal regulations.

Even though the DDA applied for the grant, working with the Chamber of Commerce, they determined the equipment could be distributed to businesses outside the DDA district in both Oxford Village and Township.

“We filled all of the requests of all of the entities that actually submitted a formal request for a heater,” Cloutier said. “We went through and made sure that pretty much every dining establishment within the township and the village is at least getting something.”

The igloo was awarded to 5-1 Diner, while the greenhouses went to Victoria’s Delights, Sullivan’s Pub and Homegrown Brewery.

24th Street Tavern, 925 Social, The Oxford Tap, The Ox Bar and Grill, Gravel Capitol, Mi Kabob, Vendetti’s Pizza and Pasta, Birdies Golf, Woodchips Express, Evergreen’s Coffee and Bake Shop, Subway, Mario’s Diner, and Casa Real were all awarded a number of heaters.

The four electrostatic sprayers went with the four structures (the igloo and greenhouses). Chief Scholz said that heaters shouldn’t be permitted inside the igloos or greenhouses.